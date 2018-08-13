New facility ready for GCPH

XENIA — Greene County Public Health will be open to the public in its new $7.8 million 28,500-square-foot facility Monday, Aug. 20.

The brand new facility, adjacent to the 42-year-old round building at 360 Wilson Drive, has created space for additional offices, spacious clinic rooms, up-to-date equipment and new technology capabilities.

“It’s outlived its purpose,” Andrew Root, president of Greene County Board of Health, said of the old building Aug. 13 during a grand opening ceremony. “This has been in the planning stages for several years.”

Funding for the new building came from combined funds received locally, Greene County Port Authority and Huntington Bank — not through public tax dollars or the public health levy.

Root said the only delays in construction, which began in June 2017, came from weather.

“Certain projects just mean a little bit more,” Chris Josselyn of Shook Construction, the firm that built GCPH, said.

The first floor of the building will serve the public with access to birth and death certificate records, Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), early childhood intervention and other health programs. Upstairs houses offices for the 60-plus employees who will move in at the end of the week.

“Our employees are excited about today. That’s an understatement,” said Health Commissioner Melissa Howell. “They will finally have a facility that matches their competency, their qualifications and their expertise.”

“We needed space to meet with families who have strollers, contractors who were rolling out plans, individuals who were discussing private health matters, and large groups who may be receiving food safety training. The people who come here deserve a facility like this,” Howell added. “Today is about the future of public health. Today is a day about working together collectively to ensure conditions exist in our community that allow everyone to be healthy.”

Howell said GCPH is also seeking accreditation while in the new building.

Until Monday, the old facility next door is open and serving the public.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Health Commissioner Melissa Howell addresses a crowd during the grand opening ceremony of Greene County Public Health’s new facility Aug. 13. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Howell.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Health Commissioner Melissa Howell addresses a crowd during the grand opening ceremony of Greene County Public Health’s new facility Aug. 13. Greene County Public Health’s new facility still has a 360 Wilson Drive address. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_GCPHbuilding.jpg Greene County Public Health’s new facility still has a 360 Wilson Drive address. Greene County Public Health employees, local officials, and residents listen during the ceremony in the open lobby of the new building. The old building can be seen through its windows. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Employees.jpg Greene County Public Health employees, local officials, and residents listen during the ceremony in the open lobby of the new building. The old building can be seen through its windows. The new building has more space for offices, clinic rooms and areas to serve the public. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Desk.jpg The new building has more space for offices, clinic rooms and areas to serve the public.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

