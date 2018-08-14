More senior housing coming

XENIA — Legacy Village Retirement Center hosted the groundbreaking for a new senior housing project on its campus Aug. 10.

Created by National Church Residences, the new development will be a 51-unit mid-rise, at 695 Wycliffe Drive. Legacy Village is on a portion of the 253-acre land that housed the Ohio Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphans Home. National Church Residences assumed ownership of the senior community in January 2011.

It currently has a 48-acre senior living community with 36 patio-style homes and 52 assisted living apartments.