Beavercreek crash sent two to hospital

BEAVERCREEK — A two-vehicle crash over the weekend sent two to area hospitals.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Aug. 11 at Grange Hall Road and Butterfield Drive.

According to Beavercreek Police Captain Chad Lindsey, a car going southbound on Grange Hall Road went to turn left onto Butterfield Drive when it collided with a car going northbound.

Two individuals involved in the crash were reportedly injured. The driver in the car going southbound was transported to Soin Medical Center. A passenger in the second car was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.