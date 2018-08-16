Summer crisis relief ending soon

GREENE COUNTY — The 2018 Summer Crisis Program will end Friday, Aug. 31, but Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (Miami Valley CAP) is still currently assisting eligible clients.

The agency has provided $16,000 in one-time monetary benefits to more than 130 households throughout the Miami Valley since the program started July 1. These benefits provide bill payment assistance for those with documented medical conditions or persons 60 years of age or older. Miami Valley CAP has also provided $26,000 worth of benefits for more than 150 households in the form of new air conditioning units. In addition, the agency has spent more than $1,000 repairing existing air conditioning systems whenever possible.

Director of Energy Assistance Programs, Keelie Gustin, said Miami Valley CAP has enough resources to continue helping clients until the deadline.

“We are still accepting applications and expect to keep serving eligible households in need right up to August 31st this year,” Gustin said.

Households needing to make an appointment for Summer Crisis relief can call 937-514-4777 or go online to http://mvcap.capscheduler.com. Gustin also pointed out August is Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Action Month.

“We are asking customers what they love about the LIHEAP program. In the middle of Summer Crisis season, our customers have expressed to us their thankfulness for the LIHEAP funds that keep them cool and also provide winter heating benefits. We’d love to hear more from the Miami Valley regarding what they like about the LIHEAP program.”

Clients are welcome tell Miami Valley CAP by stopping into the Dayton office on 719 S. Main St. to fill out a postcard or posting to Miami Valley CAP’s Facebook page.