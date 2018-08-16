Bright first week for GCCC students

XENIA — Greene County Career Center’s school year opened Aug. 15 with nearly 400 new students attending as members of the class of 2020.

School administration reports that the rise in enrollment follows a national trend as more families of high school students see the value of career-technical education and the opportunities it provides students who seek more career-focused instruction. With plans for expansion and a new facility being discussed, they said excitement is high at the school among staff and students.

“We’re off to a good start,” said Isaiah Estep, a senior from Fairborn enrolled in automotive technology whose career goal is to work as an engineer in the automotive manufacturing industry.

Estep cited GCCC’s hands-on opportunities, caring teaching staff and the ability to strengthen his soft skills as reasons the school holds such value.

“The professionalism I learn here has helped me improve my work ethic,” he said. “It has definitely given me an advantage when I begin looking for a job in the automotive industry.”

Maria Morgret is a first-year student from Xenia in the health science academy who aspires to enter the nursing profession.

“The career center gives me better experiences considering my career plans,” said Morgret. “From the very first day, I’ve found that the teachers are extremely helpful and friendly. Coming here is the best thing for my future.”

GCCC currently offers 17 career-technical programs at its main campus in Xenia Township including two housed at the Agricultural Research Center that help strengthen the local workforce and keep the economy strong throughout the region.