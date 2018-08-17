Smithers featured at free concert

YELLOW SPRINGS — Songwriter Chris Smither will be the featured performer at the 2018 WYSO Community Concert slated for 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton.

Considered one of the foremost singer-songwriters in the world, Smither grew up in New Orleans and began performing in 1967 in Boston. Smither’s song “Love You Like a Man” was one of many recorded by Bonnie Raitt and is considered a modern Blues standard. In March 2018, Smither released “Call Me Lucky,” his eighteenth album, which has been featured on WYSO as a CD of the Month.

“Without question, Chris Smither is one of the finest singer/songwriters performing today,” said WYSO Music Director Niki Dakota. “In his fifth decade as an artist, we are fortunate to have this iconic songsmith at our community concert. Along with Columbus’ Tim Easton and Yellow Springs’ Kyleen Downes, the evening promises to be a showcase not to be forgotten. We are proud and delighted to present these artists.”

Smither will be joined onstage by Columbus based musician Tim Easton. Perhaps best known for his 90s band, The Haynes Boys, Easton has continued to hone his songcraft as a solo artist who performs around the world. Kyleen Downes is a Yellow Springs based songwriter who is known for both solo and full band performances. A guitar teacher and musical mentor, Downes released her debut album in 2016 and a new EP, “Exhale,” earlier this year.

“We love the chance to meet our listeners at the Community Concert,” said WYSO Genteral Manager Neenah Ellis. “It’s always a beautiful event downtown, on the river with great music and a laid-back feel.”

The WYSO Community Concert marks the return of Vox Populi, an American Pale Ale created by Yellow Springs Brewery in partnership with WYSO. The beer, along with others from Yellow Springs Brewery, will on sale at the event and food trucks Pa’s Pork and The Wicked ‘Wich of Dayton will be vending on site.

This family-friendly concert is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.