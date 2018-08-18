Voter registration deadline is Oct. 9

XENIA — With 80 days until the next Election Day, it’s not too late for Greene County residents to register to vote.

In order to vote in the Tuesday, Nov. 6 general election, residents who are not currently registered or need to update their voter registration information can do so in person, online or by mail. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

To register online or update a name or address, residents can visit www.olvr.sos.state.oh.us or click a link at the bottom of the Greene County Board of Elections webpage.

To qualify to register to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old on or before the general election day and an Ohio resident for at least 30 days.

That person will need to provide Ohio’s driver’s license or Ohio identification card number, name, date of birth, address and last four digits of Social Security number.

Residents can also fill out a voter registration form at the Board of Elections (BOE), 551 Ledbetter Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The board will also be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Forms can also be found at the BOE webpage and must be received by the BOE or postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 9 in order to be valid.

The following are also designated areas for registration: Bureau of Motor Vehicles, county treasurer offices, Ohio Department of Health’s WIC offices, Ohio Department of Human Services (including county welfare, food stamps, and AFDC program offices), Ohio Department of Mental Health and its county hospitals, Ohio Department of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities and its county facilities, Ohio’s public/ vocational schools, Ohio’s Rehabilitation Services Commission and its county facilities, and public libraries.

Victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, rape or sexual battery can use a program called Safe at Home to apply for an address designated by the Secretary of State to serve as that person’s address to shield his or her residence address from public records, including the Statewide Voter Registration Database.

If a person registers or updates his or her information after the deadline, the change will apply for the next election.

The BOE can address questions about registration at 937-562-6170.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

