Greene County News Digest

Road closure

ROSS TOWNSHIP — A bridge on Oglesbee Road will be closed approximately two weeks to repair the bridge beginning Monday, Aug. 20. The closure will be between Federal Road and Gravel Pit Road. All closures scheduled are subject to weather conditions.

Auxiliary fundraiser

XENIA — The Greene Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring the $5 sale to benefit the auxiliary programs. Sale dates are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. The sale will be held at the hospital in the Vera Schneider entrance lobby.

Items for sale will include jewelry, watches, scarves, flashlights and much more. Proceeds will be used to benefit the patients at Greene Memorial Hospital. Wheel chairs, cancer care and many more donations have been made to the hospital through the fund-raising efforts of the auxiliary.

Farm Bureau meeting

XENIA — The Greene County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 at Gilbert’s Party Barn, 2146 Trebein Road. Tickets are $10. The evening will be filled food, voting on policy and board members, recognizing the scholarship winner’s accomplishments and presentations of the hall of fame awards. Call the Greene County Farm Bureau office at 937-382-4407 or email: greene@ofbf.org to RSVP.

Card party fundraiser

XENIA — The Greene County Homemakers for Community Education will host their fall card party benefit 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5 at the Greene County Fairgrounds Buckeye Room. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bring cards and games. Food and drinks will be provided. Cost $6 at the door. Door prizes will be awarded. Profits go toward the Jean McClellan Scholarship Fund for area high school seniors. The 2018 winner was Taylor Seitner of Bellbrook.

Board of Commissioners meetings

XENIA — The commissioners meet 1 p.m. every Thursday at the board’s offices at 35 Greene St. When there is a holiday or a scheduling conflict the board meets that week at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Library board meetings

GREENE COUNTY — The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek parks

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District’s regular meetings are held 7 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

