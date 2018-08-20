Phones down as GCPH moves into new facility

XENIA — Greene County Public Health is experiencing a phone outage as of 3 p.m. Aug. 20 due to the move to the new public health facility.

Officials are working on the issue to have the phones operable as soon as possible.

Regular business hours resume 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 at the new building at 360 Wilson Drive.

Additionally, according to Ohio Department of Health officials, there will be a statewide shutdown of the vital statistics program for a computer system upgrade 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 21. GCPH will be unable to process any birth or death certificates during this statewide shutdown.

GCPH officials have apologized for the inconvenience and ask residents to plan accordingly for birth and death certificate needs.

Residents can visit the GCPH website at www.gcph.info or log onto Facebook or Twitter for information on available programs and services.