Bellbrook Lions Club Festival fun

Don Tate | Greene County News

72nd Annual Bellbrook Lions Club Festival was held Aug. 16-18 downtown. Festivities included games, carnival rides and lots of food. Under the big food tent was the festival’s famous pork chop, chopped sirlion, fish fry and grilled chicken dinners. At the conclusion of the festival the club draws names of the winners of the more than $10,000 in prizes.

