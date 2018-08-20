Smooth start for Xenia Community Schools

XENIA — Good vibes were felt around the Xenia Community School District Aug. 20 as students returned to their classes for the first day.

“The students and teachers were excited for the first day,” Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said. “Because of the hard work staff put in over the summer to prepare for the first day of school, the day went very well.”

As with any first day, major or minor glitches could pop up here and there, especially where transporting students to and from school.

Not the case with the 2018-19 school year.

“The bus drivers did a tremendous job today,” Lofton said. “They brought students to school safely and on time.”

Students found their classes, maneuvered through the halls in good fashion, and began the school year in good shape.

“The first day of school went smoothly,” Lofton said. “Xenia students are back in school ready to learn, teachers are ready to teach. It’ll be a great school year.”

Opening day enrollment was 4,357 but that number will fluctuate as students continue to enter and leave the district in the coming days and weeks. That number reflects an increase from last year’s figure, which was 4,233 according to the Ohio Department of Education district report card.

