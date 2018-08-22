Emergency communicators offer free license class

BEAVERCREEK — Amateur radio operators have provided emergency communication during flooding, wildfires and mud slides. Amateur radio provides a way for citizens to communicate for their own safety and assist others when cell phones and other communication systems fail or are overloaded.

For those interested in obtaining an FCC amateur radio license, the Greene County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (GCARES) is offering three Amateur Radio license classes starting Sept. 9. The classes will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 4. A test for all classes of licenses will be given at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Community Room at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 61.

The classes are free and Morse Code is no longer required to obtain any amateur radio license. The classes are supported by the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club (BARC), the Upper Valley Amateur Radio Club (UVARC) and the Xenia Weather Amateur Radio Network (XWARN) in addition to GCARES.

The entry level Technician Class course will be held in the Training Center at the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club Clubhouse, Room 1, Sugarcreek Elementary School, 51 South East Street in Bellbrook. No experience is required and there is no minimum age required to earn a Technician Class license.

The General Class course and the Test Session will be held in the Training Room at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 61 located at 1295 Dayton-Xenia Road just west of Orchard Lane.

The Extra Class course will be held in the Training Room at Fairborn Fire Station 2 located at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd. just south of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

To register for a course or for more information contact Henry Ruminski, W8HJR, at w8hjr@arrl.net or 937-232-9272. You may also register at the first class meeting.