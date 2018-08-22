Farm Forum welcomes’ Youngs

YELLOW SPRINGS — Greene County Farm Forum will feature a presentation from Young’ Jersey Dairy on how cheesE is made Monday, Aug. 27.

Participants should meet at 6:30 p.m. on the porch (weather permitting) of the Golden Jersey Inn for a short introduction to Young’s and proceed about 900 feet to the cheese and ice cream production room.

Those who do not want to walk from the Golden Jersey Inn can drive to The Dairy Store – original restaurant. If it is raining we will meet on the front porch of The Dairy Store and proceed from there.

Plans include eating at the Golden Jersey Inn following the tour. To help plan for the tour and table space please RSVP Paul Ayres with your reservation by Friday, Aug. 24. Contact Ayres at 937-352-6379 or email payres1@woh.rr.com. The meeting is open to the public and sponsored by Greene County Farm Forum.