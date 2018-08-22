Dog of the week: Marge

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The new adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Submitted photo Marge is a female 5-7 year old Shepherd mix with a black and tan coat. Marge is so sweet with the most loving temperament. Her friends at GCAC say she would make an amazing pet for any size family. Now she’s just waiting for somebody to come meet her. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_Marge.jpg Submitted photo Marge is a female 5-7 year old Shepherd mix with a black and tan coat. Marge is so sweet with the most loving temperament. Her friends at GCAC say she would make an amazing pet for any size family. Now she’s just waiting for somebody to come meet her.