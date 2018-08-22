Carroll seniors represent Ohio at International Science Conference

DAYTON — Four Carroll High School seniors are among the 20 students statewide and the only students from the greater Dayton area who will share their pre-college research at one of the world’s most prestigious symposiums for academic, industrial, and other science professionals this coming spring.

The Ohio Academy of Science [OAS] chose seniors Anna Bete, Jonah Carter, Max Herrmann, and Hayley Jesse to present their research on ​Engineered Microbe to Sense and Respond to Traveller’s Stomach​ at the American Junior Academy of Science [AJAS] meeting February 13-16 in Washington, D.C.

The AJAS runs concurrently with the American Association for the Advancement of Science [AAAS], the world’s largest multidisciplinary science society. This event gives students an opportunity to interact with the best students from across the country as well as scientific professionals from around the world.