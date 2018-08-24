Pasture management walk

CEDARVILLE — Looking for ideas on improving a pasture consider 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12 pasture walk.

This pasture management workshop will offer educational presentations, a pasture walk and dinner.

In addition to the workshop, equipment dealers will showcase the latest in forage harvesting and forage handling machinery at the event.

The pasture workshop will be held at Krajicek Farms, 2369 Tarbox Cemetery Road.

Admission is $10 and the event is open to the public. This includes educational materials, pasture walk, and dinner provided by Greene County Cattlemen’s.

Register online at: http://go.osu.edu/pasturemanagement or call Greene Soil and Water Conservation District at 937-372-4478 ext. 3 or email: amanda.mckay@oh.nacdnet.net.

The event is sponsored by Greene Soil and Water Conservation District, OSU Extension Greene County, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Sunrise Cooperative.