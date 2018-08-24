GCCC levy endorsed again

XENIA — Greene County Career Center has received another significant endorsement as it seeks voter support to build a new facility.

Ironworkers Local 290 from Dayton recently added its support for the effort. Since 1919, Ironworkers Local 290 has served the industry and the community in Ohio and parts of Indiana with training and employment opportunities.

“This is a great opportunity for the future of skilled trades and Ironworkers Local 290 looks forward to the next phase,” said Jeff Bush, business manager.

The proposed project will feature a new training center south of Xenia at the juncture of State Route 68, State Route 35 and Union Road. Program expansion into areas like robotics, cybersecurity and engineering technology will help meet job market needs in the region. All current career-technical programs will be moved to the new site and joined by the new career pathways.

“These endorsements send an important message to our community,” said Superintendent David Deskins. “They realize our ability for providing graduates who are skilled and ready to work. This project will only strengthen our ability to meet their needs. We anticipate more endorsements over the next few weeks including a number of our partner school districts and chambers of commerce.”

The career center’s levy is a 1.03 mill bond issue that equates to $36.05 per year for a home valued at $100,000.