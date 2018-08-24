Dressler to lead Xenia parade

XENIA — Former Greene County Parks & Trails Director Charles “Ed” Dressler will be the grand marshal for the 2018 Xenia Community Festival Parade.

Dressler, a resident of Yellow Springs, was hired in Greene County in 1974 as the second county parks and recreation director and first director of the Greene County Park District. During his 22 years of service in Greene County, he helped acquire 900 acres of parkland, developed more than 1,000 acres, and was the leading voice in transforming former railroad tracks into paved trails.

Today, GCP&T manages 62 miles on the five paved trails in Greene County and is part of the nation’s largest paved trail network.

“All communities in Greene County have benefitted from Dressler’s legacy,” said former GCP&T Director Chrisbell Bednar.

Dressler was named Bike Miami Valley Advocate of the Year Xenia, Ohio and 2017 Bike Miami Valley Advocate of the Year at the recent Miami Valley Cycling Summit.

The parade will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 beginning at Main and Detroit streets in downtown and follow North Detroit to Ankeney Mill Road. Parade applications are available at www.xacc.com. Fore more information visit www.facebook.com/xeniacommunityfestival.