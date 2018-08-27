New furnishings for IHN

XENIA — Interfaith Hospitality Network/Schneider House of Hope recently updated some of its furnishings.

The house received new dining room chairs through a grant from the “Fund for the Homeless” of the The Dayton Foundation.

”The old chairs had been ‘re-purposed’ twice so it was time for some new ones,” Bill Mallernee, Executive Director of Interfaith Hospitality Network said.

Mallernee said Don Seela, Don Schneider and Richard Sands helped unwrap the new chairs and move the old ones out.

Along with the chairs, the house also received 13 new mattresses for client rooms through the grant.

Mallernee said the house is pretty full right now with six adults, 10 children, and another family moving in next week.

”The financial support we receive from all our donor friends and fund raiser supporters make it possible for us to continue to provide care and encouragement to our client families and their children,” he said.