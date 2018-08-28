Clark State campus goes tabacco free

SPRINGFIELD — All Clark State Community College campuses are officially tobacco-free.

“Providing a healthy environment for employees, students and visitors is critical to Clark State’s wellness efforts,” said Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of Clark State. “Going tobacco-free is part of our healthier campus initiative.”

The Board of Trustees previously approved a Smoke-Free Environment Policy effective in October of 2015; this update eliminates the “exception areas” in the original policy. The policy was revised in an effort to protect the health, safety and welfare of students, employees and visitors to the College. The revised policy prohibits smoking, electronic cigarettes and the use of alternative nicotine products; excluding nicotine cessation chewing gum and patches.

The tobacco-free policy revision follows the recent announcement of a partnership between Clark State and Mercy Health; the organizations recently entered into a Letter of Intent, outlining Mercy Health’s intention to open a new health clinic on Clark State’s Springfield campus on Leffel Lane in the spring of 2019.

“Many students and employees have shared their desire to have more robust health services on campus,” said Blondin. “Clark State’s vision is to positively affect healthcare outcomes in Springfield. A healthier Springfield equals a healthier workforce and economy.”

Clark State’s tobacco-free policy became effective Friday, June 1.