Expo4Seniors hosts event Aug. 29

BEAVERCREEK — Baby Boomer – Senior Expo & Open House will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29 at the Beavercreek Golf Club, 2800 New Germany Trebein Road.

Expo4Seniors will host this senior expo. The event is free and open to the public. There will be snacks, prizes and giveaways.

Acute Hearing will also be providing free hearing screenings. Meet with more 20 senior service providers in one location. Sponsors include Acute Hearing and UnitedHealthcare. For more information call Jen Kammerer at 513-­709-­3332 or go to www.expo4seniors.com.