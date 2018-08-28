Austria celebrates 30 years in practice

XENIA — In honor of 30 years in practice a special open house celebration will be held in honor of Dr. Greg Austria 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 30 at his practice 1289 N. Monroe Drive.

After graduation from Notre Dame and The Ohio State University School of Dentistry, Austria, a life-long resident of Xenia, began his dental practice Sept. 1, 1988 with a small office on Market Street.

Due to his commitment to lifelong learning, mentoring new doctors, and serving the community, Austria has been able to help thousands of patients achieve a healthy smile. Relocating his office in October 1998 to its current location at 1289 N. Monroe Drive. Austria was able to expand his reach to serve many more patients in need. He has also been able to serve the communities of Germantown, Sharonville, Dayton, Riverside and Beavercreek over the years with satellite offices.

Austria has been active in the Xenia Chamber of Commerce, Xenia Community Schools and St. Brigid School. He has participated in Give Kids a Smile and a yearly luncheon for the Senior Center. He is a mentor for the Kois Center for Better Dentistry in Seattle, Wash., and is currently president of the Dayton Dental Society.

He has raised his family in the Xenia community. In his spare time, Austria enjoys travelling with his wife, Lee Anne, and playing as much golf as possible.