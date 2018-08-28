Posted on by

Music, arts & fun at Clifton Fest

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Children enjoyed a game area and playground, a bouncy house, face painting and more at the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival Aug. 24 in the Village of Clifton. During the two-day event, visitors ate festival food, shopped at local vendors, and explored a teepee.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Children enjoyed a game area and playground, a bouncy house, face painting and more at the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival Aug. 24 in the Village of Clifton. During the two-day event, visitors ate festival food, shopped at local vendors, and explored a teepee.

Children enjoyed a game area and playground, a bouncy house, face painting and more at the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival Aug. 24 in the Village of Clifton. During the two-day event, visitors ate festival food, shopped at local vendors, and explored a teepee.

Children enjoyed a game area and playground, a bouncy house, face painting and more at the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival Aug. 24 in the Village of Clifton. During the two-day event, visitors ate festival food, shopped at local vendors, and explored a teepee.

Children enjoyed a game area and playground, a bouncy house, face painting and more at the Clifton Gorge Music & Arts Festival Aug. 24 in the Village of Clifton. During the two-day event, visitors ate festival food, shopped at local vendors, and explored a teepee.

