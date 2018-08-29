OSU student send off

FAIRBORN — The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Greene County sponsored its annual student send off.

Students from Greene County beginning their first year at OSU were invited. The picnic event was held at Community Park East in Fairborn and was planned to give the incoming students and their parents the opportunity to meet each other and get their questions answered by current OSU students.

Scholarship Chairperson Christi Gillmen conducted a question and answer session. Current OSU students who returned to answer questions and offer advice as upper-class students were Maddie Fecher and Kerstin Norris.

For more information about membership and activities of Greene County’s OSU Alumni Club contact president John Feltz at 937-878-2895 or visit the Club’s website www.greenecounty.alumni.osu.edu/.

Information and applications for 2019 scholarships will be available on the website this fall.