Master Gardener applications available

XENIA — Applications are now available for the 2019 training class for the Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteer Program.

Applications are due Wednesday, Oct. 31. Classes will be held Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 through April 25 in Xenia. Cost is $175. The application and class schedule can be found at greene.osu.edu.

The program reaches hundreds of people in Greene County each year.

Volunteers receive training from OSU experts on topics such as lawns, soil health, tree identification, annual and perennial plants, insects, pest management, plant diseases and more. Once trained, Master Gardeners volunteer for OSU Extension to increase the outreach efforts of Ohio State University throughout the community.

Some projects include conducting public seminars and workshops, answering homeowner questions during Master Gardener helpline hours, hosting informational booths, and maintaining OSU Extension’s demonstration gardens.

Interested persons can contact Kim Hupman with questions at 937-372-9971 ext. 128 or e-mail hupman.5@osu.edu.