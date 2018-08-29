Xenia resident gives generously to IHN

XENIA — A life-long Xenia resident recently donated $100,000 to Interfaith Hospitality Network/ Schneider House of Hope.

The donor would like to remain anonymous and is the daughter of Fred W. Lang, who founded Lang Chevrolet Company in 1926. She said she wanted to give back to her community and support the services of IHN, a homeless shelter serving families with children.

“I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough for this generous act of charity,” Bill Mallernee, director of IHN, said. “This act of kindness will go very far in helping us provide shelter and care for Greene County displaced families and their children. What a tremendous blessing for our work and Greene County families.”

Sue Mortsolf, IHN board president, said the donation will assist the organization in its efforts, directly helping community members.

“It is so heartwarming and encouraging to know that we have such a generous benefactor who cares about helping our homeless children and their families in our community. We are so thankful for this donation,” she said.