Residents saving through electrical aggregation

GREENE COUNTY — Through electrical aggregation programs, Greene County, City of Xenia and City of Beavercreek residents are saving money.

Governmental aggregation allows county or city officials to act on behalf of electric consumers in communities to negotiate an electric supply contract with an eligible supplier.

The three jurisdictions have different suppliers, rates and savings. Eligible residents are automatically enrolled but can choose to opt out.

AEP Energy is the supplier for residents in unincorporated areas of Greene County.

According to County Administrator Brandon Huddleson, the estimated annual savings per residential customer is $115, the estimated annual savings per small commercial customer is $341 and the total estimated annual savings is $1,366,793.

Questions: Contact AEP Energy Customer Care Team at 877-726-0214 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or visit AEPenergy.com/help.

In the City of Xenia, Dynegy is the supplier.

In March, Palmer Energy Company, program administrator, calculated estimated savings for Xenia consumers. While comparing different suppliers’ rates, Palmer reported contracting with Dynegy would yield residential estimated annual per customer savings as $33, commercial estimated annual per customer savings as $354 and total estimated annual community savings as $443,370, according to Assistant City Manager Jared Holloway. Actual savings will fluctuate based on enrollment and other factors.

Questions: Contact Dynegy at 888-682-2170 or call the city manager’s office at 937-376-7234 or visit www.energychoice.ohio.gov.

AEP Energy is the supplier for the City of Beavercreek. The new program started on the August 2018 meter-read date and ends on the August 2021 meter-read date.

Rich Surance from Energy Alliances, the city’s electric representative, said because the program is so new, statistics aren’t available yet to determine estimated savings. However, he said based on DP&L current tariff rates, estimates for the community pedict the average residential customer saving around 5 percent annually and the average small business saving around 9 percent annually. This leads to a weighted average across the community of nearly 6 percent annually.

Questions: Contact Energy Alliances, Inc. at 800-735-0359 to speak to the aggregation consultants or AEP Energy at 877-726-0214.