WIC offers free infant feeding classes

XENIA — The Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program at Greene County Public Health is offering free infant feeding classes designed for pregnant women.

These classes are open to all pregnant women, not just WIC participants.

For women trying to decide how best to feed their newborn when he or she arrives, this class will provide valuable information to help make the best choice for baby’s health.

The classes, offered monthly at both the Xenia (360 Wilson Drive) and Fairborn (600 Pierce Drive) WIC offices, cover how to feed baby, getting started with breastfeeding, how to know if baby is getting enough to eat, how to make infant formula, how to offer a bottle, and more.

Morning and late afternoon/evening classes are available, and participants need only to register for one class (not a series).

The classes are open to pregnant women and their support people. Spouses, partners, and all other support people are strongly encouraged to attend. Classes available in September and October are: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 in Fairborn, 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 in Xenia, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 in Xenia, 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 in Fairborn and 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Xenia.

Registration for all listed classes above is required.

Interested persons can call the WIC office at 937-374-5642 to register or to find out more.