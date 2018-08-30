GCP&T now managing 5 more parks

XENIA — Approximately 320 additional acres of parkland are now owned and managed by Greene County Parks & Trails throughout the greater-Beavercreek area after the property was transferred in an agreement with Beavercreek Township.

The total acreage managed by GCP&T now totals nearly 3,000 acres, according to the park director.

“We want residents and visitors of Greene County to experience our parks as their 3,000-acre backyard,” said GCP&T Director Jon Dobney. “Park visitors can hike, cycle, fish, canoe or kayak, learn disc golf, play tennis or soccer, socialize with the dog, train their horses and more — all within their GCP&T backyard.”

Beavercreek Township transferred the ownership of the parks to GCP&T in an effort to streamline their operations.

“It just made sense to have a strong park agency manage the parks,” said Township Administrator Alex Zaharieff. “By transferring the ownership of the parks to GCP&T, Beavercreek Township can increase park services to our community that benefit our residents without raising taxes.”

The new GCP&T park sites in Beavercreek Township include:

– Phillips Park, 2090 Dayton-Xenia Road

– Koogler Wetland Prairie Reserve, 2735 Beaver Valley Road

– McCalmont Park, 1940 Indian Ripple Road

– Pershing Park, 1101 Fairgrounds Road

– William Maxwell Rest Area, Shaw Court

New GCP&T signs are being installed and all reservations for facilities within those parks should now be made through GCP&T.