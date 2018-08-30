Two more indicted for murder

XENIA — Two more have been indicted in connection to the March 7 Fairborn Hampton Inn shooting that left one dead.

Hotel clerk Andrew Day, 29, was allegedly shot and killed in the hotel’s front lobby.

Disean K. Graham, 21, of Dayton was already in jail on an aggravated robbery charge allegedly in connection to the incident. Now, Greene County Common Pleas Court records show a grand jury have indicted him for aggravated murder, murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and kidnapping.

He is being held in the county jail on a $500,000 bond.

Records state the aggravated murder charge carries the possibility of: life imprisonment without parole, life with parole eligibility after serving 20 years, life with parole after 25 years, life with parole after 30 years. The murder charge is punishable by imprisonment for an indefinite term of 15 years to life.

Morgan W. Klink, 25, of Dayton has also been indicted in relation to the case. Jail and court records show she was already in jail for complicity to aggravated robbery. Records show a grand jury indicted her Aug. 22 for murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

A copy of the indictment states that she “ … did, cause the death of Andrew Day, as a proximate result of the defendant committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence that is a felony of the first degree, to wit: Aggravated Robbery … ”

She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Klink’s murder charge is punishable by imprisonment for an indefinite term of 15 years to life, the indictment says.

Michael D. McLendon, 25, of Dayton was the first indictment in the case. He pleaded not guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, firearms specifications and repeat violent offender specifications in May. The charges make him eligible for the death penalty.

Most recently, McLendon was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to undergo competency restoration treatment.

Sgt. Willard Watts, Fairborn Police Department, said the case is still an open investigation.

Charges may be connected to hotel case