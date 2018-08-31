Fran’s Favorites: Zucchini bread, cupcakes

This is the time of year when all zucchini growers seem to have the really giant ones — the ones that they just didn’t see when they were picking the small ones. I love the small ones sautéed in a little olive oil with a few onions, then sprinkled with cheese, and then covered so that the cheese melts. I like sliced zucchini brushed with olive oil and grilled. And I have sliced medium-sized zucchini into long 1/4 inch thick slices to use in lasagna in place of noodles.

But when I get the really big ones, I usually make some bread. I have been making zucchini bread for years and this recipe is just a little different because it also contain coconut. I sometimes bake it in smaller pans. It makes a nice gift.

Zucchini is good combined with chocolate in cakes or cupcakes as well. It helps keep the cake moist. This recipe for chocolate zucchini cupcakes is nice because it does not make a huge batch. You can add your favorite icing, or just eat them warm as my family usually does!

Zucchini Bread

3 large eggs

2 cups sugar

3 cups flour

1 cup oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 cups grated raw zucchini

1 cup coconut

1 cup chopped nuts, optional

Mix all ingredients together well. Pour into 2 lightly greased loaf pans. Bake at 325° for 1 hour or until lightly brown and toothpick-tests done.

Chocolate Zucchini Cupcakes

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup cocoa

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup peeled, shredded zucchini

1/2 cup oil

1/3 cup buttermilk

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350°. Line 12 muffin cups with paper or spray. Mix dry ingredients in bowl. Add remaining ingredients and beat for 1 minute. Pour into muffin cups. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes. Cool. Frost if desired.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_FranDeWine-2-1-2.jpg

By Fran DeWine

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, wife of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and guest columnist. She recently released her newest cookbook, Fran DeWine and Tina Husted’s Family Favorites.

Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, wife of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and guest columnist. She recently released her newest cookbook, Fran DeWine and Tina Husted’s Family Favorites.