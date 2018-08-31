WPAFB hosting annual Run for the Fallen

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — In remembrance of the lives lost during the Sept.11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the fifth annual Run for the Fallen is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at the intersection of Loop and Spaatz Roads on Area B.

Hosted by the Wright-Patterson Company Grade Officer’s Council, Run for the Fallen pays tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and onboard Flight 93.

The event will include moments of remembrance reflecting what happened at those precise times on the morning of the attacks.

The run will begin 30 seconds after 8:46 a.m., the moment that American Airlines Flight 11 had struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Runners and walkers will have the option to take part in either a 5K run or a 2K walk.

Volunteers are currently being sought to help set up markers for the 5k run and 2k walk. They are also needed to set up tables, fill water jugs, set up cups and hand them out during the event.

Volunteer speakers are also being sought to speak about their 9/11 experiences. They will speak in-between announcements of each significant moment of 9/11 at the same time it occurred in 2001.

The event is free and open to military, civilians, contractors, retirees and their family members. Patriotic attire is encouraged.

If authorized by their first level supervisor and mission requirements permitting, military members and civilian employees may participate in the Run for the Fallen as part of their normal duty day with no charge to leave.

For additional details and to register to participate in the Run for the Fallen, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Dayton/RunfortheFallenWPAFB.

Anyone interested in volunteering or have additional questions should contact 1st Lt. Odis Tucci at odis.tucci@us.af.mil.