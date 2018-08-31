Crockett earns new certification

XENIA — Xenia Community Development Director Mary Crockett is now an economic development finance professional.

The long-time city employee received that designation from the National Development Council, which has provided training to more than 75,000 professionals working in the fields of economic and housing development.

EDFP certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC’s intensive economic development finance training series. The training provides individuals with instruction in business credit analysis, real estate financing, loan packaging, deal structuring and negotiating and the creation and implementation of development programs.

“This training has given me a greater appreciation for what every small business goes through in delivering their product or services to our communities and their marketplaces,” Crockett said. “I am grateful to the City of Xenia for their investment in me, and to the Ohio CDC Association who provided a sizable scholarship for the tuition. I am already utilizing tools and financing models gleaned from this course in my work at the City of Xenia, and look forward to using what I’ve learned in future community and economic development work in Xenia.”

Each of the four EDFP Certification Program courses are five days in length and concludes with an exam.

Crockett has been with the City of Xenia since February 2006, where she has worked in community development and in downtown Xenia bringing grant and loan programs to Xenia residents and downtown building owners. Currently she is focused on implementing a HUD HOPE VI-Main Street grant and historic tax credits which will be bringing five units of mixed-use, upper floor housing to the historic Litt Brothers Building at 21 E. Main Street.

The HUD HOPE VI-Main Street grant was the only such grant awarded nationally in 2016 for downtown revitalization projects. She has been an ardent champion of Xenia as a great place in which to live, to work, to invest, and to play. Crockett earned the housing development fnance professional certification from NDC in the 1990s.

NDC’s work focuses on homes, jobs and community. Founded as a national nonprofit in 1969, NDC has worked for nearly 50 years at fulfilling its mission to increase the flow of capital for investment in low-income communities. NDC directs capital to support the preservation and creation of affordable housing, the creation of jobs through training and small business lending and the promotion of livable communities through investment in social infrastructure.