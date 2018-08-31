Tower of golf

Submitted photos
Rose Prater’s seventh grade Math classes demonstrated problem solving by designing the tallest tower capable of supporting a golf ball, using only the limited materials provided. The activity followed discussion of the problem solving methods needed by members of Apollo 13 to successfully return to earth.
