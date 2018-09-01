Blood drive coming to Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Shawnee Hills Baptist Church will host a Community Blood Center blood drive 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free T-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

The Labor Day holiday period can be a challenging time for maintaining the blood supply. Donors who must miss an appointment to donate are asked to reschedule when possible.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring an education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

The church is at 3490 Jasper Road, Jamestown.