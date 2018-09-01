New trustee named to CSU board

WILBERFORCE — Ohio Governor John Kasich has appointed a Dayton-area non-profit executive to the Central State University Board of Trustees.

Yonathan M. Kebede, vice president of operations at Fidelity Health Care, a community/home-base services provider for Premier Health of Dayton was appointed to a nine-year term ending in 2027. He will fill a vacant position on the board. His appointment brings the number of trustees to eight plus one newly appointed student trustee, Roshay Timmons.

Kebede has served as the director of service integration at Premier Health. During Kebede’s time with Premier, his responsibilities extended through six institutes: women’s health and emergency and trauma services, sports medicine, orthopedics, and cardiovascular. Prior to that, Kebede’s past experiences included healthcare consulting, innovation projects management, process improvement, nursing operations management, and physician alignment strategies.

Within the community, Kebede serves as the chair of the logistics committee on the Dayton’s African American Wellness Walk, and chair of the health and social services on the Welcome Dayton Committee for City of Dayton.