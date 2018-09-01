Entertainment Digest

Theatre arts program

SPRINGFIELD — The 2018-19 academic year is just underway at Clark State Community College, but the Theatre Arts program is in full-swing. This year’s productions include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Lion in Winter.

Auditions for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 in the Turner Studio Theatre of the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Avenue. Actors are asked to prepare a one-minute contemporary monologue and are recommended to bring a headshot and resume.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof runs November 2-11 and The Lion in Winter runs April 5-14. Both productions will be presented in the Clark State Performing Arts Center Turner Studio Theatre.

Popcorn Festival

BEAVERCREEK — The annual Beavercreek Pocorn Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 8 to Sunday, Sept. 9 at Dayton-Xenia Road, between North Fairfield Road and Meadow Bridge Drive. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with car show registration at 9 a.m.

The festival will offer more than 200 vendors featuring special services and crafts and of course treats made of — popcorn. Children can enjoy their own special area as well as entertainment slated throughout the weekend. The car show and 5K and kids fun run will begin at Shoup Park, 1341 Meadowbridge Drive. For race registration and more, follow the links at www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.org.

Marathon Sports Expo

FAIRBORN — Wright State University Ervin J. Nutter Center will host the Air Force Marathon Sports and Fitness Expo 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14

The Air Force Marathon Sports and Fitness Expo will host more than 100 exhibitors featuring the latest developments in sports, fitness and nutrition. In addition, the Expo is the home of Participant Bib Pick-Up for all 15,000 participants. The two-day Expo is free and open to the public. Enter through Gate 3.

Community Festival

XENIA — Xenia Community Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15. at Shawnee Park. Friday entertainment: 4 p.m. Stan “The Man” Brooks, 6 p.m. Opening Ceremony, 6:15 p.m. Dayton Funk All-Stars, 8 p.m. Balloon Glow. Saturday entertainment: 10 a.m. Dance Loft Plus, 11 a.m. Diamonds & Pearls, 12 p.m. Live Gracefully, 1 p.m. Doug Yates Karate, 2-4 p.m. Karaoke Contest, 5 p.m. Sonic Mojo, 7:30-9 p.m. Alexis Gomez.

Philharmonic concert

DAYTON — Beethoven’s Ninth: Season Opening Spectacular Concert with the Dayton Philharmonic 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16 at the Schuster Center, 138 North Main St. Works by Ludwig Van Beethoven. Call 937-228-3630 for tickets and more information.

Concealed handgun class

SPRINGFIELD — The Western Ohio Personal Safety-Firearm Training Group will offer a nine-hour course 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. This course meets the training requirement for an Ohio License to Carry a Concealed Handgun. Sign-in starts at 7:45 a.m.

Course fee is $75 per student or $65 each for two or more registering together. Early pre-registration is recommended. Class size is limited to ten students to allow individual attention to each student’s needs. For more information visit www.handguntactics.com or call 937-878-1467.

Yousuf portraits

DAYTON — Yousuf Karsh: American Portraits will be on display at the Dayton Art Institute now through Sept. 16. This exhibition is organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.

During a career that spanned six decades, photographer Yousuf Karsh (1908-2002) created iconic portraits of many of the 20th century’s most influential men and women – from fields as diverse as business, medicine, entertainment, politics, and the arts. Karsh photographed countless international figures, but his images of Americans are counted among his finest portraits. This exhibition features 48 black-and-white photographs from the National Portrait Gallery’s collection.

The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North in Dayton. For more information call 937-223-4278.

Bean Festival

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown is holding its annual downtown event the Lions Club Bean Festival Friday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 22 to raise funds for the community. Beans, cornbread and more will be served.

An auction will be held Friday night. Vendors will sell their goods throughout the festival. A parade will be held featuring the queen and her court. Entertainment will include the high school marching band and high school coral group; a band will play Saturday evening. A car show will also be held, along with a new event: kiddie tractor pulls. The festival will end with the drawing of a winning raffle ticket for a $2,500 prize, a ham or a turkey and other prizes.

Old Timers Days

XENIA — Old Timers Days at the Greene County Fairgrounds features live thrashing and sawmill demonstrations, a petting zoo, tractor and garden tractor pulls, kids games, a hog calling contest and more. The festival will be held Thursday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Sept. 30.

Festival-goers can enjoy live entertainment, food, homemade ice cream, arts and crafts and a flea market. The festival begins Thursday at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. Gates are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Adult admission is $4. 12 years and younger, free with paid adult. Seniors, $1 on Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. Three-day pass, $10.

Scott Antique Markets

WASHINGTON CH — Summer events held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds will feature not only the antiques dealers of Scotts, but will also host vendors from a brand new market, W.C. Flea. The show dates for the antique and flea markets are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28-30.

Customers will also pay $1 for entry into both shows at the gate. For more information visit www.scottantiquemarkets.com or www.wcflea.com.

Halloween Festival

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Halloween Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 19 — Sunday, Oct. 21. Adults and kids can both enjoy the 7th annual festival downtown on Main Street. The Halloween-themed event will host rides and vendors, along with the Spooktacular Parade Friday night. Costume judging begins at 6 p.m. that night at the YMCA. The parade will begin at 7:30 p.m., down Central to Main Street. Entertainment and contests will be held throughout the day Saturday, with the Zombie Walk beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Director submissions for season

DAYTON — The Dayton Playhouse is currently accepting applications from potential directors for their 2019-2020 season. Those interested in directing are asked to submit up to six plays or musicals which they would be interested in directing for the season.

To submit plays or musicals for consideration, please visit our website at www.daytonplayhouse.com. Directors will be asked to complete a brief online form and attach a resume. Submissions will be reviewed and considered by the Dayton Playhouse Artistic Committee. Submissions will be accepted until Nov. 5. For additional information, please call 937-241-6009 or email at dpiartisticcommittee@gmail.com.

File photo Youth participate in old-fashioned contests during Old Timers Days. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_oldtimers.jpg File photo Youth participate in old-fashioned contests during Old Timers Days. Fairborn’s Halloween Festival attracts gouls and gobblins of all ages. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_hallo4.jpg Fairborn’s Halloween Festival attracts gouls and gobblins of all ages.

Send entertainment items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

