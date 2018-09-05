Honor Flight invites all to cheer veterans

DAYTON — Honor Flight Dayton is pleased to announce that thanks to the generosity of patriotic sponsors, approximately 100 World War II, Korean, and Vietnam veterans will be able to see the memorials built in their honor.

To experience it first-hand, come to the Dayton International Airport by 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. The new flight schedule will have Honor Flight arriving at 9 p.m. Be there to welcome and cheer for the brave men and women who fought for our freedom.

“The Dayton International Airport is proud to be the host airport and work with Honor Flight of Dayton in this great opportunity to honor our veterans,” said Terrence G. Slaybaugh, director of aviation for the City of Dayton.

The veterans arrive at 3:30 a.m. to prepare to board an aircraft at 5:30 a.m. They then fly to Washington DC to visit the WWII Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, USMC War Memorial, USAF Memorial, Arlington Cemetery, the Changing of the Guard at the Tombs of the Unknown Soldiers and other sites.

As they deplane, a military guard of about 200 United States Air Force personnel welcome the veterans and form a symbolic honor march to accompany the veterans from the arrival gate to the honor corridor for their final special welcome. The Honor Corridor is lined by the Color Guards of the United States Air Force, Air Force Junior ROTC, and the Miami Valley Young Marines. The entire corridor is lined by additional military groups, Vietnam Veterans of America, Boy Scouts of America, Patriot Pin-Up Girls, Knights of Columbus, members of police and fire departments and of course, a large multitude of the veterans’ loved ones.

Join the cheers of the waiting families, friends and grateful citizens. See the smiles and tears of the veterans as they pass through the honor corridor under the colorful U.S. and Military Service Flags. Join in the singing of the National Anthem and the enthusiastic cheering. All of these assure a singularly memorable event for the returning veterans and those who honor them. For many veterans it is the welcome home they never received and a small tribute for those who gave so much.

Honor Flight Dayton is inviting all who wish to attend this event. Patriotic attire and signs are encouraged. Present and former military and public safety personnel are encouraged to come in uniform. It’s free, no charge and no reservations needed. Just show up, stand up and cheer from the heart.

The Dayton International Airport supplies complementary water, beverages, fruits, and pastries to the outbound veterans as they make their way to their departure gate in the morning. Additional airport staff, police, and fire fighters are on hand to assist the group in their departure and return to the Dayton International Airport.