Greene County News Digest

Legion Auxiliary meeting

XENIA — The American Legion Auxiliary membership meeting 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10 at Post 763, 3200 Dayton-Xenia Road. Visit the Legionnaire, Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion booth at the Popcorn Festival in front of the Post and have good food, water, poppies made by our veterans and lots of smiles. Also, stop by the booth or Post for membership information.

Support groups meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Clark, Greene and Madison Counties in September will offer free and confidential support groups. The Connection Support group is for those who have a mental illness and it meets 1 p.m. every Friday at the Lighthouse, 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and 6:30-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the John Bryan Center, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs.

The Family Support group is for those who love someone with a mental illness. It meets in the same room at the John Bryan Center and is on the second Thursday of the month, Sept. 13. For further information call 937-322-5600 or visit www.namicgm.org.

Drop-in center

FAIRBORN — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Lighthouse is a drop-in center for those living with a mental illness, 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. A hot lunch is offered daily as well as an opportunity for socialization and community outings. Transportation for Greene County residents to the center is available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday transportation is available only in Fairborn. Call 937-873-2220 before 10 a.m. to schedule a pick-up. Visit www.namicgm.org or call 937-322-5600 for more information.

GED prep classes

XENIA — For those interested in improving their job prospects or starting college, free GED prep and skills upgrade classes are being held at Ohio Means Jobs – Greene County, 581 Ledbetter Road. Morning, afternoon, and evening sessions are available now. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Candidates forum

BEAVERCREEK — The League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum for candidates in the 73rd, 74th districts and contested races in Greene County 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 at the Beavercreek Township Fire Department, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Commissioners meetings

XENIA — The commissioners meet 1 p.m. every Thursday at the board’s offices at 35 Greene St. When there is a holiday or a scheduling conflict the board meets that week at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Library board meetings

GREENE COUNTY — The library board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven community locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

