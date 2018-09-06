Renaissance Festival brings the past to life

HARVEYSBURG — The recreated 16th Century English village history comes to life at the Renaissance Festival now through Oct. 28.

The 15 stages feature a full schedule of continuous entertainment. Don’t miss the hard-hitting action as the Knights of Valour joust three times each day in the Guinness Jousting Arena.

Comedy and swordplay mesh as The Swordsmen showcase sharp skills with rapiers and even sharper wit.

The 65-foot wrecked Galleon features a thrilling Pirate Comedy Stunt Show twice each day that is as impressive as the ship itself. Strolling musicians in the lanes include Dylan Robertson, Glass Harmonica, The Flying Dulcimer, Kyle Meadows, Captain John Stout while many a good pub song will be heard in the village pubs.

While browsing through the village festival favorites such as giant roasted turkey legs, steak-on-a-stake and bread bowl soups and stews can be found.

The Chocolate Raven features handmade chocolates and fudge. Archibald Drake’s features an ages old Fish and Chips recipe. KJ’s Cajun Cuisine will have a menu from across the pond and down south. Try the sweet-filled light pastries Crepes and a variety of beers, ales, wines and other drinks.

The marketplace at the Ohio Renaissance Festival is a shopper’s paradise. Full of handmade wares with flare, find unique items created by world-class artisans. Witness demonstrations of time-honored crafts including glassblowing, blacksmithing, forging, leather tooling, weaving, boot making, and more.

The festival also offers thrilling human-powered rides, games of skill, warhorse rides, camel rides, the Amazing Maze and the Tower of London Dungeon of Doom.

The 29th annual Ohio Renaissance Festival runs Saturdays, Sundays now through Oct. 28. The festival is located on State Route 73 in Warren County, just 2 miles west of Interstate 71. Tickets and more information can be found at www.renfestival.com.