Little Miami event stresses fun, awareness

BELLBROOK — Organizers are hoping to raise money and awareness and show participants a good time as well when the Little Miami Watershed Network hosts the first Little Miami River Trailblazer Adventure.

Set for 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, the adventure will take place along the Little Miami River corridor between Bellbrook and Spring Valley. Participants will hike through some Greene County and Bellbrook-Sugarcreek parks, canoe on the Little Miami River and bike past forests and farms as they learn about the Little Miami River and its watershed. In each leg of the event, teams will search for checkpoints that provide information about the Little Miami River corridor.

“The Little Miami Watershed Network is all about getting people to know about the river and the corridor,” said Hope Taft, co-chair of the network and a key player in the Little Miami River Kleeners organization. “We also need some money.”

Proceeds will be used to help raise awareness, put medallions on the storm drains to mark them for safety and “to do whatever we can do to help people realize the vale of the Little Miami River,” Taft said.

“The river is a wonderful asset to the community, but most people don’t realize how important it is to the health, and well-being and atmosphere and culture of Greene County,” Taft said.

Participants should be able to walk up to three miles, paddle four miles and be able to ride a bike five miles, according to the registration page. However any leg can be skipped or shortened depending on the desire of the team.

“It’s geared so that families can participate, individuals, groups of any kind, friends,” Taft said.

Prizes will be awarded to the teams which find the most checkpoints the fastest. At each checkpoint, there will be information about the river and corridor but there is no requirement to stop and listen.

“If people want to race right through that it’s fine,” Taft said.

Teams can have up to six people and children under 12-years-old are eligible.

For more information or to register for the Trailblazer Adventure, visit www.lmriverkleeners.org. Registration closes Wednesday, Sept. 19. Register by Tuesday, Sept. 11 to guarantee a T-shirt.

The adventure begins and ends at Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park Headquarters, 2751 Washington Mill Road.

Submitted photo Participants in the first Little Miami Watershed Network Trailblazer Adventure will have a chance to canoe in the river, as well as walk and bike along the corridor. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/09/web1_Blog_3_27_2018-copy.jpg Submitted photo Participants in the first Little Miami Watershed Network Trailblazer Adventure will have a chance to canoe in the river, as well as walk and bike along the corridor.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.