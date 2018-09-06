Bellbrook Middle School, science teachers awarded

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook Middle School has earned the Governor’s Thomas Edison Award for Excellence in STEM Education and Student Research for the 22nd straight year.

The school was among 61 to received the award from The Ohio Academy of Science. Jennifer St. Pierre, Kim Lord, Lisa Bakita, Allie Bisignani, Debi Schwieterman, Cathy St. Pierre, Emily Cline and Kyle Ferguson were among 672 teachers to be awarded as well.

To qualify for the award, a school must to conduct a local science fair with 12 or more students, qualify two or more of the students for one of the academy’s 17 district science days, have students participate in at least one more youth science opportunity beyond the classroom such as State Science Day, Buckeye and Science and Engineering Fair, Science Olympiad, B-WISER, visits to museums, mentorship programs and extended field trips and other structured STEM-related youth activities, and convince external STEM professionals how and to what extent the school’s program met the academy’s definition of STEM education.

The Ohio Academy of Science defines STEM education as both the mastery and integration of science technology, engineering, and mathematics for all PK-12 students. It incorporates scientific inquiry and technological design through student-focused, project-based curricula to develop skills of communication, teamwork/collaboration, creativity/innovation, critical thinking and problem solving.

“This award is evidence of the strong support in our Bellbrook-Sugarcreek community,” Jennifer St. Pierre said. “It is recognition for the achievement of our students, along with the tremendous support of our administration, parents, and community members. Congratulations to our students, parents, schools and Bellbrook community for fostering such excellence. We thank you for your support and continued encouragement.”

First established in 1985, the Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards recognizes Ohio schools and teachers who stimulate scientific student research and technological design and extend opportunities beyond traditional classroom activities.

“These schools and teachers clearly promote and encourage student-focused, inquiry-based, science research,” said Michael E. Woytek, the Academy’s CEO. “Each of the awardees demonstrates a commitment to providing hands-on learning experiences beyond the traditional classroom setting, and they value the rigor of competing at district and State Science Day.”