The great outdoors

Jenny Allex’s sixth grade students are using the Warner Middle School Outdoor Learning Lab to study habitats. Last week students were tasked with searching for water sources, food sources, and shelter for various insects and animals. The next phase of the project is to compare the information they found to the human habitat. Then the students will research an animal of their choice and present their findings to the class. The Outdoor Learning Lab provides students with unique, engaging, hands-on learning opportunities.