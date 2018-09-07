Xenia police hand out annual awards

XENIA — Xenia police officer David Elliott recevied the highest honor during the police division’s27th Annual Police Awards Ceremony.

Elliott, a four-year veteran of the XPD, was given the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award for his dedication of law enforcement as well as his dedication for the Xenia Police Division.

The Casey Elliott “City’s Finest” Award was named after C.K. Elliott, who joined the Xenia Police Division as a patrol officer in 1943. He became a captain and then acting chief. Two days after retiring he served as bailiff in municipal court. His spent 35 years serving the citizens of Xenia. The Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest” Award was set up by the Elliott family in recognition of police officers who distinguish themselves through an outstanding accomplishment, bravery or humanitarian service in police work.

Officer Elliott recently graduated as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and is very involved in teaching police cadets in the local academies. He serves as a field-training officer, bike patrol officer, training officer, and a member of the SWAT team. He has won various awards with the police division as well as the 2017 MADD award for his relentless pursuit of removing impaired drivers from our streets.

“Officer David Elliott exemplifies the proud tradition of the “City’s Finest Award” winners,” Chief Randy Person said. “Officer Elliott shows a passion for protecting and serving this community and a desire to excel at any task presented to him.”

This year the Xenia Police Division presented more than 30 commendations. Recognized were: Officer Fred Barker, Officer Andy Bishop, Officer Jarrod Cecil, Detective Holly Clay, Officer David Elliott, Sgt. Gary Johnson, Officer Rudy Jones, Det. Marc Margorias, Officer Christopher Reed, Officer Tim Roop, Officer Noah Sebastinas, Sgt. Steve Shaw, Officer Chad Shelley, Det. Doug Sparks, Officer Rob Swihart, Officer Terry Zoerb, Communications Operator Lindsey Barrera, Communications Operator Bambi Branchfield, Communications Operator Cari Helling, and Communications Operator Jacob Schuck.

Leadership Awards were presented to Officer Matt Foubert, Det. Matt Miller and Officer Chad Roelker for their continued outstanding leadership within the organization.

The Silver Shield Commendation was presented to Officer David Elliott for the highest level of overall patrol operations within the patrol section.

The Meritorious Service Awards was presented to Sgt. Lon Etchison, Officer David Elliott and Officer Bob Stouffer for an act which involved saving a life.

The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Officer Rob Swihart and Officer David Elliott for an act which resulted in a significant risk to their life.

The Outstanding Support Service Award was presented to Pam Caudill for her professionalism, self-initiative, and work and ethical standards, as well as her excellent work record over the past year.