Soin receives another Center of Excellence award

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center receives fourth Center of Excellence Award.

The Center of Excellence is a designation awarded by an outside firm – the Surgical Review Corporation. The most recent award Soin has received is in its GYN department. This is the fourth COE designation for Soin. Other areas in which they have received this designation include: hernia surgery, minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery.

“I think that speaks volumes to the care provided by Surgical Services at Soin,” said Director of Nursing, Perioperative Services, Centers of Excellence, Invasive Cardiology, & Maternity Services Barb Robinson.

Established in 2003, SRC is an internationally recognized healthcare leader committed to advancing the safety, efficacy and efficiency of surgical care worldwide.

Robinson said the recognition is similar to a HFAP or Joint Commission survey, “We submit our data to the Surgical Review Corporation. A panel of surgeons review the information and then a physician surveyor makes a site visit to ensure we have the highest quality, standardized processes, and necessary patient services to provide the highest level of care.”

The process to receive this award comes with a vigorous review with 10 standards – categories in that the hospital demonstrated adherence. Within each category, there are multiple requirements that must be met from executive support, to the instruments and equipment available in the operating room.

“The award is for the entire hospital,” added Robinson. “All aspects of patient care from pre-admission to discharge from a patient care unit is surveyed and validated by SRC. The certification means that we can say with confidence that the care a patient will receive at Soin is second to none.”

With a goal to improve lives in Greene County, Robinson believes this designation validates Soin’s mission with the goal to improve lives in the communities in which it serves.

“We provide the best care given by the most qualified surgeons and nurses that a patient can receive,” said. Robinson.