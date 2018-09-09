Trials set for hotel murder suspects

XENIA — Jury trials are set for two suspects in the alleged March 7 murder of Andrew Day, 29-year-old Fairborn Hampton Inn clerk.

Disean K. Graham, 21, and Morgan W. Klink, 25, both of Dayton, pleaded not guilty during arraignments in Greene County Common Pleas Court Sept. 7. Their trials are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Nov. 19, respectively.

Graham is charged with aggravated murder, murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and kidnapping. He’s being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Court records state the aggravated murder charge carries the possibility of: life imprisonment without parole, life with parole eligibility after serving 20 years, life with parole after 25 years, life with parole after 30 years. The murder charge is punishable by imprisonment for an indefinite term of 15 years to life.

Klink is charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Klink’s indictment states the murder charge is punishable by imprisonment for an indefinite term of 15 years to life.

First indicted was Michael D. McLendon, 25, of Dayton. He pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, firearms specifications and repeat violent offender specifications in May. The charges make him eligible for the death penalty.

Most recently, McLendon was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to undergo competency restoration treatment.

Judge Stephen A. Wolaver is handing these three cases allegedly related to the deadly Hampton Inn shooting.