Sign installation, I-675 lane closures

GREENE COUNTY — Sign installation requires lane closures in each direction of Interstate 675 at Dayton-Yellow Springs Road from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17 and Tuesday, Sept. 18. Traffic will be maintained.

Arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.