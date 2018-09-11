GCCC grad earns welding scholarship

XENIA — Greene County Career Center auto collision repair grad Michael Stemberski has been awarded a $12,000 mikeroweWORKS Foundation Work Ethics Scholarship to expand his welding skills.

Stemberski’s plans are to attend the Hobart School of Welding in Troy.

Stemberski also completed the automotive technology program at Sinclair Community College and works full-time at Walker Toyota in Miamisburg. While at Greene County Career Center he served as a SkillsUSA regional officer and received the career-technical student organization’s Pat Kowalski Award for exhibiting a high level of integrity, dependability, initiative, positive attitude and service to others.

Rick Burton was Stemberski’s auto collision repair teacher during his time at the career center.