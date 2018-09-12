Local Red Cross prepares for hurricane

DAYTON — One of four Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) left from Cincinnati Sept. 11 for the southeastern coast in preparation for hurricane response.

This vehicle is one of four ERVs positioned in the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton region. One more vehicle from Cincinnati and one from Troy will depart later today. Another ERV, currently positioned in Dayton, will depart in the next 24-48 hours.

These new state-of-the-art Emergency Response Vehicles are part of the National American Red Cross fleet, kept in a state of readiness and strategically placed in communities throughout the country. The vehicles are Mercedes Sprinters retrofitted with full cargo storage for food, water, clothing, disaster relief supplies, and a serving window to better facilitate mass feeding. Three of the four vehicles were funded through the generosity of the Harold C. Schott Foundation. The main function of these vehicles is to provide disaster relief for our local community, but they are pressed into service for major national disaster responses.

While still in the early stage of this situation, there are currently ten Red Cross volunteers assigned to this hurricane response, but the numbers will grow as the storm nears landfall.

“As a frame of reference, during last hurricane season, the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton region deployed 155 Red Cross workers for hurricane response. Should conditions warrant, we anticipate an equally robust effort this season as our area volunteers and staff are extremely dedicated to carrying out the Red Cross mission here locally and throughout the country,” said Stephanie Byrd, Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Regional CEO.

Please donate to the Red Cross now to help. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.