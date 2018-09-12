Registration open for diabetes classes

XENIA — Community members diagnosed with diabetes or those who suspect they may have diabetes can make plans to attend Dining with Diabetes 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 15, Oct. 22, Oct. 20 and Nov. 6 at the Extension Office, 100 Fairground Road.

Greene County Extension is hosting the classes. Family and Consumer Educator Melanie Hart and Registered Dietitian Tonya Lively, Greene County Public Health, will lead the sessions.

Participants will learn about signs of diabetes and possible complications, along with ways they can manage the condition, including simple steps to control portions and the importance of getting regular exercise. In addition, the presentations will include a healthy food cooking demonstration each week, food tastings, and additional recipes.

The Dining with Diabetes program is $35 per person, but seating is limited, so participants are asked to sign up by Friday, Oct. 5 by contacting the OSU Extension office at 937-372-9971 ext. 112 or ext. 116 or hart.382 @osu.edu or sandman-stover.1@osu.edu.